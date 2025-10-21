Gene Roddenberry's Key Advice To Michael Dorn On Star Trek: The Next Generation

One of the most popular characters in "Star Trek" is the Klingon commander Worf, who first appeared in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Played by Michael Dorn (who looks very different in real life), Worf has appeared in more episodes and movies than any other "Trek" character. But Dorn was the last regular cast member hired for the series, and creator Gene Roddenberry didn't even want the character in the show because of his aversion to including "classic" aliens from the original "Star Trek." Nevertheless, when Dorn took the part, Roddenberry had sage wisdom for the budding "Trek" star.

"I wasn't told who the character was or any backstory. They got me into makeup, and I was on the set the next week," Dorn recalled to StarTrek.com. "Only later did I have a small meeting with Gene and I asked him what he wanted from the character." But rather than tell Dorn exactly how he should portray the Klingon officer, Roddenberry's advice was much more straightforward. "'Make it your own,'" Dorn said, recounting Roddenberry's words. "'Don't listen to or go by anything you've heard in the past.' Which was smart on his part. When an actor has the freedom to create his own character's backstory and personality, he has an 'investment' in the character, and so he is more committed to making it great."

Ultimately, that advice paid off: Worf wasn't like previous Klingons, and carved out his own identity as a man torn between two cultures: The Klingons' warrior-like ethos, and Starfleet's noble ideals. Since then, he's appeared in over 270 episodes in the franchise, and Dorn might owe it all to Roddenberry's simple instructions.