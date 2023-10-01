What Star Trek's Worf Looks Like In Real Life

When "Star Trek: The Next Generation" warped onto the network landscape in 1987, it brought with it a wave of thrilling new Starfleet adventures, and an eclectic cast of characters worthy of charting the brave new worlds within. One could argue few of those characters have remained quite as beloved in "TNG" canon as the Klingon warrior turned Starfleet Lieutenant Worf. And that has everything to do with the work of Michael Dorn, who played the role in every season of "The Next Generation," and numerous other "Star Trek" projects, including the lauded third season of "Star Trek: Picard."

As evinced by the overwhelmingly positive response to Worf's "Picard" return (alongside several other "TNG" all-stars), "Trek" fans continue to have a lot of love for Dorn and his fiery Starfleet persona. For his part, Dorn clearly still enjoys getting in tough guy mode to play his signature role. And this despite the fact that he almost gave up his Worf gig during the heyday of "The Next Generation" due to the heavy prosthetics required to play a Klingon.

It should, of course, surprise exactly no one that Dorn doesn't really look much like his Klingon counterpart in real life. Indeed, the African-American actor looks pretty normal when he's not buried under layers of furled-brow prosthetics — though even some "Trek" fans likely have a little trouble recognizing him out of make-up.