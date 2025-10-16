Good Fortune Review: Funny And Poignant But Doesn't Stick The Landing
"Good Fortune" is a message movie, but maybe it wasn't meant to be taken that seriously. After all, this is the film Aziz Ansari worked on after the tumult with Searchlight dropping "Being Mortal," so it wouldn't surprise anyone if he hadn't wanted to make anything that weighty. Yet with American cities in turmoil and the divide between the haves and have-nots getting ever wider, the message is likely even more prescient now than it was when cameras initially rolled on "Good Fortune." Still, the movie remains fun, if not carefree.
"Good Fortune" starts with Gabriel (Keanu Reeves), a low-level angel, helping people with texting and driving. He simply touches their shoulders when they're reading their text messages, and they look up right before they have a crash. Crisis averted. But Gabriel isn't fulfilled. He wants to be more like Azrael (Stephen McKinley Henderson), an angel who helps those who are down on their luck "It's a Wonderful Life"-style. So when Gabriel meets Arj (Ansari), a struggling gig worker, he thinks he's found the person he's meant to save.
Gabriel switches Arj's life's circumstances with those of his ex-boss Jeff (Seth Rogen), a venture capitalist who spends most of his days on frivolous tasks, thinking it'll prove to Arj why his life is good the way it is. Except it doesn't happen. Arj loves Jeff's life and doesn't want to switch back to the way things were. Meanwhile, Jeff, who now has Arj's life circumstances, struggles mightily to make ends meet, just like Arj did before their swap. How will Gabriel convince Arj that he should appreciate his life even if it isn't as great as Jeff's? And will Elena (Keke Palmer), the girl Arj was dating before the switch happened and is trying to organize the workers in her workplace into a union, help? Only time will tell.
The movie has a simple setup that leads to big questions for Arj about what he wants his life to be and if he wants to help others or only help himself. It doesn't quite lead to satisfying answers, but getting there is still a blast.
Easy, breezy fun, but with a message
The laughs in "Good Fortune" come so effortlessly, it's easy to overlook that Aziz Ansari, who wrote and directed along with starring, doesn't quite stick the landing. From Jeff explaining how "gun safety" works to Arj (which eventually comes back to bite him) to Gabriel being shocked at all the money the government takes out of his paycheck (a joke that "Friends" also did in its first season but that is no less relevant today), Ansari spreads the funny around and says something valuable too.
But none of it would work if it weren't for the exceptional cast. Ansari and Seth Rogen, unsurprisingly, are both hilarious and poignant as the pair that switch lives. Rogen is particularly good as the man who is sure he can stick it out in Arj's life ... at least for a week. Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh (as the angel Martha) are also good as the women in Arj and Gabriel's lives, respectively. Palmer's Elena, in particular, makes a small but meaningful difference as the girl of Arj's dreams.
Of course, it's Keanu Reeves who's the real revelation here. I was honestly skeptical; I remember the days when Reeves was mocked for not being able to act, even as people flocked to his movies. And though he's great in the "John Wick" franchise, that's less about his acting and more about his abilities with a weapon. So I was flabbergasted by how well he embraced both the comedy and the drama of his role in "Good Fortune." His character is the heart of the movie, and he exceeds expectations.
The ending is a miss
Unfortunately, as good as the rest of the movie is, the ending doesn't land quite the way it should. I can't tell you exactly what happens but I can tell you that at some point Martha tells Gabriel that people generally don't need angels, even if they are unhoused and living gig to gig; they just need someone to be there with them. The problem with this is that it sounds like Martha, and Aziz Ansari by proxy, is telling us that misery loves company, and ultimately that's a sad statement.
Plus, the solutions to the problems that Ansari presents are too simple to pass muster. Though there are images of people walking out of their jobs at the end, I couldn't help wondering what they would do now. Because as principled as that stand is, what the movie beforehand had shown us was Arj trapped by his circumstances. No matter how much he wanted to, he couldn't just leave a job because he had nowhere else to go. So the fact that a whole group of people left their jobs in the final frames of the film defied that setup. It seems that Ansari, in trying to deliver a happy ending, lost the plot a bit.
Of course, you may see things differently. After all, "Good Fortune" is only a movie, and for some, a happy ending may be all they want, however artificial it is. Either way, the majority of the movie is great. Funny and zesty, but still with something to say, "Good Fortune" is a good time even if the ending leaves something to be desired.
"Good Fortune" comes to theaters on October 17.