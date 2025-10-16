Good Fortune Review: Funny And Poignant But Doesn't Stick The Landing

"Good Fortune" is a message movie, but maybe it wasn't meant to be taken that seriously. After all, this is the film Aziz Ansari worked on after the tumult with Searchlight dropping "Being Mortal," so it wouldn't surprise anyone if he hadn't wanted to make anything that weighty. Yet with American cities in turmoil and the divide between the haves and have-nots getting ever wider, the message is likely even more prescient now than it was when cameras initially rolled on "Good Fortune." Still, the movie remains fun, if not carefree.

"Good Fortune" starts with Gabriel (Keanu Reeves), a low-level angel, helping people with texting and driving. He simply touches their shoulders when they're reading their text messages, and they look up right before they have a crash. Crisis averted. But Gabriel isn't fulfilled. He wants to be more like Azrael (Stephen McKinley Henderson), an angel who helps those who are down on their luck "It's a Wonderful Life"-style. So when Gabriel meets Arj (Ansari), a struggling gig worker, he thinks he's found the person he's meant to save.

Gabriel switches Arj's life's circumstances with those of his ex-boss Jeff (Seth Rogen), a venture capitalist who spends most of his days on frivolous tasks, thinking it'll prove to Arj why his life is good the way it is. Except it doesn't happen. Arj loves Jeff's life and doesn't want to switch back to the way things were. Meanwhile, Jeff, who now has Arj's life circumstances, struggles mightily to make ends meet, just like Arj did before their swap. How will Gabriel convince Arj that he should appreciate his life even if it isn't as great as Jeff's? And will Elena (Keke Palmer), the girl Arj was dating before the switch happened and is trying to organize the workers in her workplace into a union, help? Only time will tell.

The movie has a simple setup that leads to big questions for Arj about what he wants his life to be and if he wants to help others or only help himself. It doesn't quite lead to satisfying answers, but getting there is still a blast.