Flo From Progressive's Commercials Starred In One Of The Best TV Shows Ever Made
While she might be best known as the perpetually-perky Flo from the Progressive insurance commercials, Stephanie Courtney is actually a multifaceted actress with a background in comedy and drama who has plenty of experience in the Hollywood game. As a matter of fact, she had a regular gig on the first season of a super famous, critically acclaimed drama: "Mad Men." Courtney played the wisecracking Marge, who co-operates the switchboard down at Sterling Cooper & Partners. Though she only appeared in five episodes during the first season, Marge's presence is memorable due to the way she banters with her co-workers.
Courtney wasn't actually aiming to be Marge when she made herself known to the show's casting director. She initially auditioned to play bombshell Joan Holloway, a role that eventually went to Christina Hendricks. "They said, 'You didn't get that, but will you play a switchboard operator instead?' I said, 'Sure!' Then I saw Christina Hendricks in that emerald dress, and I went, 'Oh, I get it now,'" Courtney explained to Cosmopolitan. Hendricks was nominated at the Emmys in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category six years running for her work on "Mad Men" and Courtney went on to become the face of Progressive, though she's done a lot more than just commercial work.
Courtney has worked on several acclaimed shows
Stephanie Courtney has had a successful career outside of playing Flo from Progressive, with beloved shows such as "ER" and "House M.D." on her resume alongside "Mad Men." She can definitely hold her own in a drama, however, considering that she's an alumnus of the improvisational group The Groundlings, it's not surprising that she's done a lot of TV comedy. She held a long-running recurring role on "The Goldbergs," playing Essie Karp (a good friend of Beverly Goldberg) in over 30 episodes. Elsewhere, she's appeared in guest roles on the likes of "Cavemen," "United States of Tara," "2 Broke Girls," and "You're The Worst."
On the big screen, she's had bit parts in the likes of "The Brothers Solomon," "Blades of Glory" and "The Heartbreak Kid." She also portrayed Kevin's mom in "Fred: The Movie," a role she reprised in the feature-length sequel and subsequent TV series. On top of that, she has a very healthy voice acting career. Fans of the animated Adult Swim sitcom "Tom Goes to the Mayor" will be familiar with Courtney's voice, as she played both Tom's mean-spirited wife Joy Peters and Renee the Receptionist. Other voice credits include "Mike Tyson Mysteries," "Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here," and "Blaze and the Monster Machines." Now that's what we call versatility.