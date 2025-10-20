Flo From Progressive's Commercials Starred In One Of The Best TV Shows Ever Made

While she might be best known as the perpetually-perky Flo from the Progressive insurance commercials, Stephanie Courtney is actually a multifaceted actress with a background in comedy and drama who has plenty of experience in the Hollywood game. As a matter of fact, she had a regular gig on the first season of a super famous, critically acclaimed drama: "Mad Men." Courtney played the wisecracking Marge, who co-operates the switchboard down at Sterling Cooper & Partners. Though she only appeared in five episodes during the first season, Marge's presence is memorable due to the way she banters with her co-workers.

Courtney wasn't actually aiming to be Marge when she made herself known to the show's casting director. She initially auditioned to play bombshell Joan Holloway, a role that eventually went to Christina Hendricks. "They said, 'You didn't get that, but will you play a switchboard operator instead?' I said, 'Sure!' Then I saw Christina Hendricks in that emerald dress, and I went, 'Oh, I get it now,'" Courtney explained to Cosmopolitan. Hendricks was nominated at the Emmys in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category six years running for her work on "Mad Men" and Courtney went on to become the face of Progressive, though she's done a lot more than just commercial work.