Mad Men: What Happened To Joan's Christina Hendricks After The Show?

While many popular drama series can boast of taking the careers of their performers to the next level, few have succeeded as profoundly in this regard as "Mad Men" has. Not only did the AMC period piece help to make stars out of Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss, but it also brought Christina Hendricks into the limelight as well.

Though Hendricks had been acting professionally since 1997 and had scored memorable roles on shows like "E.R." and "Firefly," her long stint on "Mad Men" blew her up into a household name. During her time on the show, from 2007 to 2015, she appeared in movies like Greg Berlanti's comedy "Life as We Know It," and Nicolas Winding Refn's blistering thriller "Drive."

Still, Hendricks hasn't been resting on her laurels after her time as Joan Harris on "Mad Men." In fact, almost directly after, she voiced Unity on "Rick and Morty," a character who could be argued as the love of Rick's (Justin Roiland) life, considering how dark things get for him after they break up.