An Oscar-Winning Actor Voiced A Terrifying Marvel Villain In The '90s Spider-Man Series

"Spider-Man: The Animated Series" assembled a formidable voice cast, especially when it came to the villains. Mark Hamill brought the cackling Hobgoblin to life, while Hank Azaria added his own flair to everyone's favorite symbiote Venom. What you may not know is that the series also featured an Academy Award-winning actor as the voice of Scorpion: Martin Landau, who died in 2017 at the age of 89.

In the beloved '90s show, Spidey hater J. Jonah Jameson (Ed Asner) concocts all types of plans to try and ruin him. Jameson hires private investigator Mac Gargan to do some sleuthing about how Peter Parker (Christopher Daniel Barnes) gets his photos of Spider-Man. After an encounter with Spidey leaves Gargan feeling foolish, Jameson offers him an opportunity for vengeance: Jameson pays for Gargan to undergo a radical treatment in which he's injected with scorpion DNA. The now-superpowered Gargan receives a special suit, becoming the Scorpion and going after Spidey. Yet, his evolving mutation makes him angrier and unpredictable, resulting in a fallout between Scorpion and Jameson. Gargan soon embraces the villainous side of his personality and embarks on a life of crime.

Landau was a celebrated actor who appeared in the original "Mission: Impossible" series and notable films such as "Tucker: The Man and His Dream," "Crimes and Misdemeanors," and Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest," one of only a few near-perfect thriller movies according to Metacritic. He won the best supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton's "Ed Wood," scooping the award just a few weeks after his first "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" episode aired. Landau would ultimately voice Scorpion in four episodes across the first two seasons of the show before Richard Moll took over the role.