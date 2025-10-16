An Oscar-Winning Actor Voiced A Terrifying Marvel Villain In The '90s Spider-Man Series
"Spider-Man: The Animated Series" assembled a formidable voice cast, especially when it came to the villains. Mark Hamill brought the cackling Hobgoblin to life, while Hank Azaria added his own flair to everyone's favorite symbiote Venom. What you may not know is that the series also featured an Academy Award-winning actor as the voice of Scorpion: Martin Landau, who died in 2017 at the age of 89.
In the beloved '90s show, Spidey hater J. Jonah Jameson (Ed Asner) concocts all types of plans to try and ruin him. Jameson hires private investigator Mac Gargan to do some sleuthing about how Peter Parker (Christopher Daniel Barnes) gets his photos of Spider-Man. After an encounter with Spidey leaves Gargan feeling foolish, Jameson offers him an opportunity for vengeance: Jameson pays for Gargan to undergo a radical treatment in which he's injected with scorpion DNA. The now-superpowered Gargan receives a special suit, becoming the Scorpion and going after Spidey. Yet, his evolving mutation makes him angrier and unpredictable, resulting in a fallout between Scorpion and Jameson. Gargan soon embraces the villainous side of his personality and embarks on a life of crime.
Landau was a celebrated actor who appeared in the original "Mission: Impossible" series and notable films such as "Tucker: The Man and His Dream," "Crimes and Misdemeanors," and Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest," one of only a few near-perfect thriller movies according to Metacritic. He won the best supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton's "Ed Wood," scooping the award just a few weeks after his first "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" episode aired. Landau would ultimately voice Scorpion in four episodes across the first two seasons of the show before Richard Moll took over the role.
Landau's daughter has voiced several DC characters
While Martin Landau didn't appear in a superhero series again after voicing Scorpion in "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," his daughter, Juliet Landau (who you may recognize as the powerful Drusilla from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), followed in his footsteps. Unlike her father, whose stint in the comic book world was reserved to the Marvel Universe, Juliet has found success on the DC side of things. She voiced a number of characters, including Zatanna and Tala, in "Justice League Unlimited," then also played Drusa in "Green Lantern: The Animated Series."
In the animated films, she voiced Labella in "Green Lantern: First Flight" and Ten in "Justice League: Doom." However, her biggest claim to DC fame arrived in 2015's "Justice League: Throne of Atlantis" — an important entry in the DC Animated Movie Universe — in which she voices Lois Lane. Who knows, maybe one day Juliet will be the next Landau to voice a Marvel villain in a "Spider-Man" animated show. Of course, she's also done a lot of live action work, even appearing alongside her father as he delivered his Oscar-winning turn in "Ed Wood." Juliet portrays Loretta King in the film, another actor who was known for her work with the titular filmmaker.