A 2025 Comedy Series With A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Taking Over HBO Max's Charts

Cringe comedy is ... a particular and special niche genre, and few people are doing it better than Tim Robinson, whose new original series on HBO is crushing streaming charts and earning rave reviews from critics.

Created by Robinson and his frequent collaborator Zach Kanin, the eight-episode series tackles a subject familiar to anyone who likes Robinson's body of work (which we'll circle back to later): a guy gets embarrassed in front of a crowd and, instead of just accepting it, doubles and triples down to prove that he wasn't somehow "wrong." Not only is FlixPatrol reporting that "The Chair Company" is crushing HBO Max's charts, but over on Rotten Tomatoes, the series boasts an incredible 100% rating with a critical consensus that declares, "Tim Robinson's volcanic comedic ethos finds an ideal outlet in 'The Chair Company,' a descent into paranoia that finds huge laughs in deeply uncomfortable places."

Individual critics really liked the series too! Looper's sister site /Film ran a review by chief film critic Chris Evangelista, where he soundly praised the series by concluding, "What if an 'I Think You Should Leave' character suddenly stumbled into a film like 'The Parallax View' or 'Three Days of the Condor?' It might look something like 'The Chair Company.'" Angie Han agreed at The Hollywood Reporter, musing, "As with the rest of Robinson's oeuvre, it's a purposely uncomfortable experience, as likely to make you squirm as laugh. But those already turned onto his brand of weirdness are in for a bracing ride." Brian Tallerico, writing for RogerEbert.com, might have the funniest review: "It's a show that plays alternately like a mystery and a study of a man going insane. It might be both." So what is "The Chair Company" about, really?