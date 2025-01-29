Why The Actors In The Totino's Pizza Rolls 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Look So Familiar
Totino's ramps up its coolness factor with the brand's new Super Bowl commercial, in which a bunch of kids say goodbye to their alien friend a la "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." It's a heartfelt moment interrupted by two dads wanting to say goodbye, too, even though they didn't even know the alien was there. They feel like they at least deserve something, considering that the alien has eaten all their Totino's Pizza Rolls — which they insist cost like $100, while the alien confirms you can get 10 rolls for about a dollar. It's a hilarious non-sequitur, and to play the dads, Totino's got some guys who know a thing or two about randomness in comedy.
Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson play the fathers who somehow steal the show from Chazmo the alien (or whatever their name is), and they work incredibly well together. That's no surprise, as the pair go way back, meeting at the Second City Detroit comedy theater in the early 2000s. The pair have starred in plenty of projects together as well as their own stuff, so here's the best of both worlds to help jostle your memory.
Tim Robinson is a sketch comedy legend
Tim Robinson's first major break came as a featured player on "Saturday Night Live," where he mostly had bit parts during his one year as a cast member. He initially signed a four-year contract with the show, so after his first season, he was moved to the writers' room where he carried out the rest of his stint.
His idiosyncratic style of comedy proved a better fit for a different sketch comedy show where he called the shots. Debuting on Netflix in 2019, "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" has produced some incredible sketches. Whether he's singing about skeletons using their bones for money or ordering 55 burgers, 55 fries, 55 tacos, and 55 pies (and so on) from a drive-thru, Robinson's show has created numerous memes that will make you laugh even if you're rewatching for the 55th time.
Outside of sketch comedy, Robinson has done a lot of voiceover work in animated series like "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm," "Digman!," and "Teenage Euthanasia." He also has a new show coming to Max called "The Chair Company," which will follow Robinson's character as he investigates a conspiracy following a public embarrassment. Trying to avoid public embarrassment sums up about half of the sketches on "I Think You Should Leave," so this should be ripe territory for the comedic actor. "SNL" might not have recognized his genius, but plenty of others have.
Sam Richardson runs the gamut from comedy to action
Sam Richardson has really made a name for himself as one of those "Oh, he's in everything" actors. You can go back in his filmography and find him playing bit parts in movies like "We're the Millers" and "Spy." But with his superb comedic timing, it was always evident Richardson was meant for greater things.
His big break undoubtedly came when he starred as Richard Splett in "Veep," playing perfectly off comedy heavyweights like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale. Richardson soon ascended to leading man status, starring opposite Brittany Snow in the raunchy comedy "Hooking Up" and flexing some horror chops in 2021's excellent "Werewolves Within." Richardson brings his prowess with humor to any role, even when it's not strictly a comedy.
Richardson is pretty much the best part of the action-oriented "The Tomorrow War," with director Chris McKay even stating that he knew Richardson was perfect for the role. With his reputation preceding him, Richardson can most recently be found as Quasi in "Star Trek: Section 31." In Looper's review of the "Star Trek" film, Richardson is once again lauded as easily the best part, so if you want your project to at least be kind of good, hire this actor.
Robinson and Richardson's Super Bowl spot is a Detroiters dream come true
Of course, it's impossible to talk about this Totino's Pizza Rolls Super Bowl commercial without bringing up the cult Comedy Central series, "Detroiters." Throughout its 20 episodes, fans could watch Sam Duvet (Sam Richardson) and Tim Cramblin (Tim Robinson) pitch ridiculous commercials to various businesses around Detroit, always hoping to land a contract with some big conglomerate but often settling for mom-and-pop shops.
The Totino's Super Bowl ad feels like something Duvet and Cramblin would pitch to one of their clients. It's a clear parody, so that they don't run afoul of the studio behind "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and the bit goes on for way too long. There's ample comedic territory to explore in the extended two-minute spot, including Richardson going up to the spacecraft and futilely trying to move it.
It's not just Robinson and Richardson behind this great ad. Zach Kanin and Alice Mathias, the co-creator and frequent director, respectively, of "I Think You Should Leave," also worked on it. Hopefully, more people become inspired to check out Robinson's show after seeing the ad. After all, Totino's Pizza Rolls go perfectly with 55 burgers.