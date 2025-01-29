Why The Actors In The Totino's Pizza Rolls 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Look So Familiar

Totino's ramps up its coolness factor with the brand's new Super Bowl commercial, in which a bunch of kids say goodbye to their alien friend a la "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." It's a heartfelt moment interrupted by two dads wanting to say goodbye, too, even though they didn't even know the alien was there. They feel like they at least deserve something, considering that the alien has eaten all their Totino's Pizza Rolls — which they insist cost like $100, while the alien confirms you can get 10 rolls for about a dollar. It's a hilarious non-sequitur, and to play the dads, Totino's got some guys who know a thing or two about randomness in comedy.

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson play the fathers who somehow steal the show from Chazmo the alien (or whatever their name is), and they work incredibly well together. That's no surprise, as the pair go way back, meeting at the Second City Detroit comedy theater in the early 2000s. The pair have starred in plenty of projects together as well as their own stuff, so here's the best of both worlds to help jostle your memory.