Stephen King's The Long Walk Is Getting A Home Release Very Soon

Looper's review of "The Long Walk" called it "the best Stephen King adaptation in years," and the dystopian thriller is also home to one of the best movie performances of 2025 via David Jonsson, only a few films into his acting career but showcasing a degree of talent that betrays his relative inexperience thus far. Jonsson plays one of the contestants of an annual televised competition to see who can walk for the longest distance without slowing down below three miles per hour. The winner earns vast wealth and the granting of a wish. The losers are killed — that is, if they haven't already succumbed to hunger, dehydration, exhaustion, or other injuries.

Perhaps because it's hasn't turned out to be a big box office hit, "The Long Walk" is about to stroll into home video less that two months after arriving in theaters. It will be available to rent and purchase digitally before the end of October, followed by a physical media release in November. That being said, if you prefer the theatrical experience — or simply can't wait another week to see it — you can still catch "The Long Walk" on the big screen as of this writing.