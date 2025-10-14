Stephen King's The Long Walk Is Getting A Home Release Very Soon
Looper's review of "The Long Walk" called it "the best Stephen King adaptation in years," and the dystopian thriller is also home to one of the best movie performances of 2025 via David Jonsson, only a few films into his acting career but showcasing a degree of talent that betrays his relative inexperience thus far. Jonsson plays one of the contestants of an annual televised competition to see who can walk for the longest distance without slowing down below three miles per hour. The winner earns vast wealth and the granting of a wish. The losers are killed — that is, if they haven't already succumbed to hunger, dehydration, exhaustion, or other injuries.
Perhaps because it's hasn't turned out to be a big box office hit, "The Long Walk" is about to stroll into home video less that two months after arriving in theaters. It will be available to rent and purchase digitally before the end of October, followed by a physical media release in November. That being said, if you prefer the theatrical experience — or simply can't wait another week to see it — you can still catch "The Long Walk" on the big screen as of this writing.
The Long Walk comes to digital on October 21
Also starring Cooper Hoffman, Mark Hamill, Judy Greer, and Garrett Wareing, "The Long Walk" will be made available for both rental and purchase via digital marketplaces like Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango, YouTube, and others on October 21. Rentals will be for a 48-hour period, while those that purchase the movie digitally will be able to watch it indefinitely on the platform through which it was purchased. Those who want a physical copy of "The Long Walk" for their shelves will be able to buy it on DVD and Blu-ray beginning on November 25.
Also starting on November 25, Amazon will exclusively offer a 4K UHD steelbook edition of "The Long Walk," which will also contain a Blu-ray version as well as a code for a digital copy of the film. Otherwise, December 23 will be the start date for a non-steelbook 4K UHD/Blu-ray/digital combo release at all retailers. All this adds up to plenty of options to watch the movie at home, with the soonest of them hitting about a week after this article is published and the rest available in time to be stocking stuffers for the Stephen King movie lover in your life.