Kristen Wiig's Biggest Movie Is This $1 Billion Blockbuster

As the title suggests, "Despicable Me" is about the despicable Gru, a wicked mastermind competing for the label of best villain against similar wrongdoers. Determined to win the title, he attempts to steal the moon with the help of his mischievous yellow henchmen, the Minions. In preparing for the heist, he adopts Margo, Edith, and Agnes, to get close to his rival Vector (Jason Segel). By the end, however, Gru goes good and takes in the girls as his daughters.

The sequels follow Gru as he attempts to stay on the right side of the law while flirting with being bad. In "Despicable Me 2," he meets Kristen Wiig's Lucy, and they fall in love while trying to figure out who has a chemical that can turn otherwise docile creatures into killing machines. The two get married in "Despicable Me 3," but not long after, Gru reconnects with his long-lost twin brother, Dru (also Steve Carell). Despite making a living off pig farming, Dru yearns to be a villain like his sibling, which Gru is all too happy to help with. Meanwhile, Lucy earns Margo's devotion by shielding her from a boy's affections.

In the latest installment, "Despicable Me 4," the family must go into hiding when Gru botches the capture of a rival from his old villain school.