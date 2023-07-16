Rainn Wilson Didn't Enjoy Making The Office Despite Its Critical Acclaim

So what was the root of Wilson's dissatisfaction? He thought the grass would be greener on the other side — meaning he wanted to make the transition to movies and not stay in TV. "I was thinking about, 'Why am I not a movie star?'" Wilson recalled. "'Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can't have a movie career? Why don't I have this development deal?'"

"When I was on The Office, I was clutching and grasping at, OK, I was making hundreds of thousands," he continued. "I wanted millions, and I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. It was never enough."

It can be extremely tempting to try and make the leap to movies when you're on a hit TV show, especially when one of your co-stars had a huge hit early in your show's run as Steve Carell did with "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (which was a critical and commercial success across the board and put Carell on the map). So how does Wilson feel about "The Office" now that he has the benefit of hindsight, and is he happy he got to play such a pivotal, iconic role in the series?