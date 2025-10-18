Every Actor Who Voiced Knight Rider's Turbo-Charged Star KITT

The 1980s were a boom town for adventure shows on the small screen, with hits like "The A-Team," "MacGyver," and "Magnum PI" becoming legendary for their tough guy heroes and big, action-packed stunts. One of the most beloved was "Knight Rider," a series starring future "Baywatch" hero David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, a former police detective put in charge of the clandestine spy organization known as FLAG. But the real star of the show is KITT, the artificially intelligent car: a slick, black Trans Am with a sarcastic personality.

Since its 1982 debut, "Knight Rider" has gone from popular cult TV show to icon status, and Hollywood has attempted to revive the show numerous times. Most of them have failed, unfortunately, but whether it's "Team Knight Rider, "Knight Rider 2000," or "Knight Rider 2010" (the short-lived remake everyone forgot about), they all featured a snazzy supercar, though the details often differed. Not all of them even had a personality or a voice, but when they did, they needed an actor to give them life. Over the years, it might surprise you to learn that more than one big name has lent their voice to KITT — one of the most famous fictional cars ever seen on TV.