Why Will Arnett's Casting As Twisted Metal's Sweet Tooth Has Fans So Confused

The video game franchise "Twisted Metal" blends several unhinged characters, automobiles that have been turned into weapons of death, and a mysterious contest that promises the winner their hopes and dreams, although often resulting in a Faustian twist. The characters in "Twisted Metal" are all broken and filled with varying forms of madness.

Some contestants of "Twisted Metal" are traumatized individuals that wish to gain some semblance of life, while others are pure-blooded killers who simply enjoy the carnage. One such individual, Sweet Tooth, is the de facto flagship character of the popular video games, and he exudes everything one might expect from a serial-killer that wears clown makeup, drives an ice cream truck that can transform into a missile platform, and has his head wreathed in flames due to a curse.

According to IGN, a "Twisted Metal" live-action adaptation is currently in the works over at Peacock, and Will Arnett has been tapped to play the aforementioned killer clown. Arnett himself is predominantly known for his roles in "Arrested Development," "The LEGO Movie," "BoJack Horseman," and the recent live adaptation movies of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." However, with the typical funny man becoming the voice of Sweet Tooth, several fans of the series have taken to online outlets to express their opinions, and it appears as if thoughts are all over the place regarding the casting news.