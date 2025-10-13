5 Sci-Fi Shows Like Halo You Need To Watch On Netflix

Video game adaptations have seen a boom in recent years, and perhaps surprisingly, the best of them have been on the small screen. Leading the way has been "Halo," a big-budget version of the military sci-fi epic that has riveted gamers for decades. The series, which began airing on Paramount+ in 2022, stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, a genetically engineered super soldier who leads a skilled team fighting for Earth against an alliance of alien races in the 26th century.

With its distinctive armored heroes and some of the best sci-fi action you'll ever see on television, "Halo" dazzled audiences for two seasons before Paramount abruptly pulled the plug. The combination of mixed fan reactions and its mammoth budget resulted in its cancellation, taking place not long after Paramount's merger with Skydance, the multinational media company owned by David Ellison, son of American oligarch Larry Ellison. The good news, however, is that "Halo" was scooped up by rival streamer Netflix in October 2025, becoming one of many canceled shows to be saved by Netflix.

With "Halo" now due for a third season, fans might be looking for something similar to keep them busy during the wait. While the streamer doesn't offer quite as many epic sci-fi TV shows as Paramount+, there are a handful of top-notch series featuring no shortage of larger-than-life, armored heroes that will scratch that military sci-fi itch.