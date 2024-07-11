The Walking Dead Death That Went Too Far, According To Andrew Lincoln

Some scenes are so infamous that even the actors who appeared in them struggle with their content. This was the case with Andrew Lincoln, who joined many "The Walking Dead" fans in declaring that the death of Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was the show's big "jump the shark" moment.

"I do still think [Glenn's death] might have been when we over-egged the omelet. Maybe it was lingering too much," Lincoln told Empire magazine in a retrospective covering his time on the program in February 2024. The very brutal death has since become a notorious turning point for many fans of the show, who consider it a scene that went too far and often their stopping point on any rewatch of the program.

Following that, "The Walking Dead" tried to make Negan a gray-hatted antihero willing to stick his neck out for Glenn's widow, Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan). His reformation worked well enough to spin him off into his own show, "The Walking Dead: Dead City." Good or not, Negan's introduction to Rick's group proved very traumatic for viewers. And actually filming those scenes wasn't a piece of cake, either. Lincoln went on to explain how arduous performing in "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be" really was.