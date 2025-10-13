Everything You Missed In Tron: Ares

In 1982 "Tron" took viewers inside a computer-generated world called the Grid, and in "Tron: Ares," the Grid emerges into our world. From its plot to its background details, "Tron: Ares" is full of nods to the series' past, and we've scoured the movie to show you every detail you missed in the video above.

"Tron: Ares" follows Eve Kim (Greta Lee) and Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters) — rival tech CEOs racing to uncover a new program that will change the world. They have found a way to bring AI programs into the real world, but they need the Permanence Code to truly bring those programs to life. Ares (Jared Leto) is a sentient security program whose experiences in the real world make him want to become a mortal being. Ares teams up with Eve to find the Permanence Code created by Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), and their quest just so happens to lead them through pieces of the "Tron" franchise's history.

Non-stop references are responsible for some of the best and worst moments of "Tron: Ares" and even "Tron" super fans are bound to miss a few details. The movie is all about celebrating the best parts of the franchise, but the ending of "Tron: Ares" also lays the groundwork for a new chapter. You'll need to remember details about characters from previous films like Sark (David Warner) and Quorra (Olivia Wilde) to fully understand what "Tron: Ares" seems to be setting up.