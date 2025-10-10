Tron: Ares Ending Explained

Contains spoilers for "Tron: Ares"

"Tron: Ares" continues the famous sci-fi franchise with a brand new adventure. This time around the sentient programs inside the Grid are coming to our world, and after they figure out how to stay, nothing will be the same again.

"Tron: Ares" is the third story in the franchise, if you don't count the secret "Tron" sequel that everyone forgot. There might not be many "Tron" movies, but the series's visual style is unmistakable. The original "Tron" movie was a 1982 CGI marvel, and for all its flaws, 2010's "Tron: Legacy" masterfully updated the look of the Grid. "Tron: Ares" brings all that neon red and blue light into our world, putting programs and light cycles right onto the streets of American cities. In "Ares," the doorway between the real world and the digital world has been thrown wide open, and the fate of multiple worlds hangs in the balance.

Check out our review of "Tron: Ares" to see what we made of the film's combination of epic visuals, pumping music, and philosophically-inclined storytelling. The movie may not have the most well-constructed plot of all time, but it asks plenty of questions about the nature of life and what it would mean for the digital world to become real. If those questions left you scratching your head, we're here to help with a quick explainer on what went down at the end of "Tron: Ares" and how that will impact the series going forward.