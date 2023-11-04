Who Plays Danny On Blue Bloods?

CBS cop drama "Blue Bloods" revolves around multiple generations of the Reagan family, each adult member of which works in law enforcement in some capacity. Danny Regan is an NYPD detective, and since he's the oldest son of Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), he's among the most prominently featured characters in the show's ensemble cast. Playing Danny is Donnie Wahlberg, an actor and musician who is arguably identifiable first and foremost for his proximity to his superstar brother.

Donnie Wahlberg, of course, is related to Mark Wahlberg. Specifically, Mark is the youngest of nine Wahlberg siblings — 12, in total, counting their father's kids from a previous marriage — and Donnie is the next youngest. In the '80s, they both got their start in the entertainment industry as members of the boy band New Kids on the Block. In fact, while Mark's short tenure in the group may be an important early part of his mythology, Donnie was its first member and the one who recruited the rest of the group.

While Donnie's musical career was still flourishing, Mark got his start as an actor in 1993. Donnie followed two years later, appearing in the 1996 drama "Bullet," opposite leads Mickey Rourke and Tupac Shakur. Three years later, he played a brief but pivotal role in "The Sixth Sense," exposing him to a much wider audience and solidifying his trajectory in Hollywood.