Boston Blue: Who Shows Up For Family Dinner In The Blue Bloods' Spin-Off Premiere?

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 1 — "Faith and Family"

It wouldn't be a "Blue Bloods" spin-off if it didn't feature a lively family dinner. The Silver family holds a repast for Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his sister Erin (Bridget Moynahan) at their home in "Boston Blue." It's an easy way for Danny to learn more about Lena (Sonequa Martin-Gree) and her background, as well as get a feeling for the emotional and social climate present in their home. As Danny later exclaims during the meal, the Silvers have a lot in common with the Reagans.

Once the Reagans arrive, Lena walks Danny and Erin around her family room, teaching them about the Silver's long shared history. Besides Danny, others arrive to dig in, including Lena, Erin, Lena's grandfather Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson), her mom Mae (Gloria Reuben), her stepsister Sarah (Maggie Lawson) and her half-brother Jonah (Marcus Scribner). Dinner opens with a Jewish blessing, then a Baptist one from the Reverend. After that, the Silvers start chatting about their shared pasts — and picking apart the arson case that's put Danny's son, Sean (Mika Amonsen) into a coma.