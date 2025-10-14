Is Big Brother Scripted Or Real?

It's easy to assume that much of reality TV is scripted. After all, there's proof that "Pawn Stars" is totally fake, so if we can't trust that guy, who can we trust? What about "Big Brother," the CBS mainstay that aired its 27th season in 2025? Ever since the show first premiered, viewers have wondered whether "Big Brother" was scripted or real; there's drama, fighting, romance, intrigue, backstabbing, and betrayal, and sometimes it all plays out like the most complex Shakespearean drama you never read in high school.

Plus, have you seen "Big Brother?" The show loves to throw cheesy, themed competitions at its contestants, and when they narrate the game in their talking-head "Diary Room" interviews, many of the players seem like they're reading off a script. In some cases, they are. "They made me say sentences VERBATIM," complained "BB16" contestant Christine Varner on X. "If I got one word off I had to start over."

However, there's a difference between scripting the interviews for narration purposes, and actually scripting the show itself. "Big Brother" is about a group of strangers who are forced into isolation, closed off in a house for an entire summer. There's a structure to the way the competition plays out each week — a "Head of Household" competition, nominations for eviction, a "Veto" competition, and a vote — but these houseguests are together 24/7, and they're human beings, so surprising things can happen. The evidence shows that overall, "Big Brother" is quite real.