Proof That Pawn Stars Is Totally Fake

If you've ventured into a pawn shop before, you'll know the experience differs significantly from what is portrayed on "Pawn Stars" or even from the everyday reality at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. Because of the show's careful vetting process for all sellers and their items, the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop is one of the few shops where you can encounter such rare and valuable items. This glamorous aspect of pawning depicted in "Pawn Stars" isn't a true reflection of the typical pawn shop experience and serves obvious entertainment purposes.

Unlike in "Pawn Stars," where only the most unique and valuable items make their way into the shop, most pawn shops, in contrast, deal with smaller, everyday items, offering financial assistance to those facing temporary financial challenges. In the real world of pawn shops, the focus is on providing a practical service to the community. These establishments play a crucial role in helping people navigate financial difficulties by accepting a wide range of items as collateral for short-term loans. According to Investopedia, loans are the chief source of income for most American pawn shops, as they take an item as collateral, usually with a higher interest rate than you'd find in a bank.

The kinds of people who frequent pawn shops are not necessarily the avid collectors you see on "Pawn Stars," either. "No one pawns their possessions to buy books, but many do so to buy a flask of vodka and cigarettes," one pawn shop employee told Vice Poland in an interview highlighting the reality of the business in that country. The most commonly pawned items include jewelry, but also power tools, electronics, and music or sports equipment — not exactly the extraordinary artifacts viewers are used to seeing on "Pawn Stars."