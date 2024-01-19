Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Set To Helm Historical Epic Empire Of The Summer Moon
After finding big-screen success as a writer and director, Taylor Sheridan has become one of the most well-known creatives in the world of television. His neo-Western saga "Yellowstone," which kicked off in 2018, became a small-screen sensation and quickly led to the creation of numerous spin-off titles, such as "1883" and "1923." These too have found success, hence why more opportunities have come Sheridan's way throughout the entertainment world. Now, it has come to light that his next endeavor will be the historical epic "Empire of the Summer Moon," which he will be directing, writing, and co-producing.
The news broke via outlets such as Deadline on January 18, as Sheridan and Bosque Ranch Productions will adapt the S.C. Gwynne book "Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History" into feature-length form. Gwynne has spoken on Sheridan taking the reins of this production, stating, "He has a deep and nuanced understanding of both the myth and reality of the Old West. I am thrilled that he is undertaking this project." At the time of this writing, the film lacks a release date.
"Empire of the Summer Moon" joins a handful of other notable efforts on Sheridan's to-do list.
Empire of the Summer Moon is one of multiple projects Sheridan has in the pipeline
In addition to "Empire of the Summer Moon," Taylor Sheridan and his team are hard at work on a few other projects fans of his past work would likely be interested in seeing. First and foremost is "6666," which is dedicated to the Four Sixes Ranch, as seen in Season 4 and Season 5 of "Yellowstone." This installment in Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise was announced back in February 2021, though it's unknown when exactly the series will reach the small screen. The show's cast also has yet to be announced.
Speaking of "Yellowstone" spin-off titles, Sheridan is also developing a series under the working title "2024." The program will reportedly serve as the successor to "Yellowstone" and star Matthew McConaughey. Much like "6666," it hasn't been announced when this series will be released, nor is it known who else will star in it. Also on Sheridan's plate are the TV series "Land Man" starring Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland, and the film "Fast," directed by Gavin O'Connor.
With so much in the production pipeline, time will tell when moviegoers will see Taylor Sheridan's cinematic take on "Empire of the Summer Moon." Surely, for those eager to check it out, Sheridan will ensure it's worth the wait.