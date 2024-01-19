Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Set To Helm Historical Epic Empire Of The Summer Moon

After finding big-screen success as a writer and director, Taylor Sheridan has become one of the most well-known creatives in the world of television. His neo-Western saga "Yellowstone," which kicked off in 2018, became a small-screen sensation and quickly led to the creation of numerous spin-off titles, such as "1883" and "1923." These too have found success, hence why more opportunities have come Sheridan's way throughout the entertainment world. Now, it has come to light that his next endeavor will be the historical epic "Empire of the Summer Moon," which he will be directing, writing, and co-producing.

The news broke via outlets such as Deadline on January 18, as Sheridan and Bosque Ranch Productions will adapt the S.C. Gwynne book "Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History" into feature-length form. Gwynne has spoken on Sheridan taking the reins of this production, stating, "He has a deep and nuanced understanding of both the myth and reality of the Old West. I am thrilled that he is undertaking this project." At the time of this writing, the film lacks a release date.

"Empire of the Summer Moon" joins a handful of other notable efforts on Sheridan's to-do list.