Diane Keaton's First Movie Also Featured Two Hollywood Legends As Extras

Hollywood was dealt a terrible blow on October 11, 2025 when it was announced that Diane Keaton was dead at 79. As it always goes when an actor dies, especially one with as storied a career as Keaton had, it's natural to look back to the beginning of their professional history. For Keaton, that journey began in 1970 when she made her big screen debut in the romantic comedy "Lovers and Other Strangers."

Keaton certainly wasn't the star of the film, and was in fact quite a ways down on the cast list, but it was clear even then that her talent and charm were going to be a steady presence on movie screens for many years to come. In fact, though it might not get brought up as much as some of her better-known films, "Lovers and Other Strangers" has been called one of Diane Keaton's greatest movies. Interestingly, Keaton wasn't the only big name to play a small part in the movie. It also provided an early role for Sylvester Stallone, as well as a cameo by already established TV comedy great Jerry Stiller — both of whom actually went uncredited for the film.