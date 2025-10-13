Denzel Washington And Jeff Daniels Worked Together In A Forgotten Pabst Beer Commercial
For decades, both Denzel Washington and Jeff Daniels have been sought-after names in Hollywood. Both heavies got their start in the early '80s after tackling small parts on various television productions, with Washington landing a role in the comedy feature "Carbon Copy" in 1981 and Daniels appearing in the 1981 drama "Ragtime." But while these two have never actually appeared in a feature film together, one of their earliest gigs was in a 1980 TV advertisement pushing Pabst Blue Ribbon. Seriously.
Daniels is featured most heavily in the commercial, playing a factory worker who decides to quit his job and start his own business. Washington plays a work buddy who (tragically) doesn't get any lines but celebrates along with the rest of the crew after Daniels' character stands up for himself. "Give that man a Blue Ribbon," one of the workers yells, and the ad ends with the group at a local dive bar, laughing in a corner booth with bottles of PBR.
It isn't uncommon for big-name actors to get started with TV commercials. Daniels was also featured in a Gillette commercial that same year, and Washington would later appear in ads for the Boys & Girls Club. But from here on, both actors set their sights on the big screen, though Washington would take a six-year detour to television to star in the medical drama "St. Elsewhere." Despite the fact that their respective careers launched around the same time, tracing back to this Pabst Blue Ribbon commercial, the pair haven't appeared together on-screen since.
How have Denzel Washington and Jeff Daniels never made a movie together?
Somehow, in a world where it feels like most Hollywood actors run in the same circles, Denzel Washington and Jeff Daniels have avoided ever starring opposite one another again. While it may seem a bit odd when you only consider the sheer volume of their work, it makes a bit more sense when examining the trajectory of their careers.
Despite first making waves in a comedy-drama, Washington pivoted toward more serious, dramatic roles, really gaining traction with his performance as Private Trip in the Civil War film "Glory." After earning an Oscar for the role, he continued to wow audiences in period dramas ("Malcolm X"), low-budget thrillers ("Fallen"), and gritty crime dramas ("Training Day"), generally avoiding franchises and large IP until the 2010s. Some of the best Denzel Washington movies include "Man on Fire," "Flight," "Fences," and "The Equalizer" trilogy (his only sequels to date).
By contrast, Daniels' career took a sharp turn towards comedy early on. Films like "Terms of Endearment," "The Purple Rose of Cairo," and eventually "Dumb and Dumber" (especially that last one) emphasized his comedic ability. Of course, Daniels always played the line between comedy and drama, having also made his mark in his own Civil War story, "Gettysburg." By the 2000s, Daniels shifted toward more serious work, eventually starring in the HBO drama "The Newsroom," which he credits with saving his career. Still, if only we could get an action-comedy starring these two to happen... That would certainly be quite the thrill.