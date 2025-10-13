Denzel Washington And Jeff Daniels Worked Together In A Forgotten Pabst Beer Commercial

For decades, both Denzel Washington and Jeff Daniels have been sought-after names in Hollywood. Both heavies got their start in the early '80s after tackling small parts on various television productions, with Washington landing a role in the comedy feature "Carbon Copy" in 1981 and Daniels appearing in the 1981 drama "Ragtime." But while these two have never actually appeared in a feature film together, one of their earliest gigs was in a 1980 TV advertisement pushing Pabst Blue Ribbon. Seriously.

Daniels is featured most heavily in the commercial, playing a factory worker who decides to quit his job and start his own business. Washington plays a work buddy who (tragically) doesn't get any lines but celebrates along with the rest of the crew after Daniels' character stands up for himself. "Give that man a Blue Ribbon," one of the workers yells, and the ad ends with the group at a local dive bar, laughing in a corner booth with bottles of PBR.

It isn't uncommon for big-name actors to get started with TV commercials. Daniels was also featured in a Gillette commercial that same year, and Washington would later appear in ads for the Boys & Girls Club. But from here on, both actors set their sights on the big screen, though Washington would take a six-year detour to television to star in the medical drama "St. Elsewhere." Despite the fact that their respective careers launched around the same time, tracing back to this Pabst Blue Ribbon commercial, the pair haven't appeared together on-screen since.