An Intense Action Series With A John Wick Star Just Got Added To Netflix

Beyond the charisma of Keanu Reeves as its lead, much of why the "John Wick" franchise is such a thrill to watch is because of all the highly skilled martial arts performers that fill the casts of each film. By "John Wick: Chapter 4," the franchise had the clout to bring in some major figures in that regard — including icon Donnie Yen. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Yen gushed about making the film, telling us, "This so far has been the best experience in the very few American movies I have ever been [in]."

Though he's a full-fledged martial arts movie legend and has led many classics of the genre, any list of the best Donnie Yen movies sees his "Ip Man" films looming large. Yen plays Ip Man, a real-life martial artist who trained many future masters — including Bruce Lee. The "Ip Man" movies follow a fictionalized version of his life, from his early struggles with poverty during the Second Sino-Japanese War to eventually becoming a famous martial artist and training Lee and others. On October 5th, Yen's first four "Ip Man" movies were added to Netflix, which fans of the genre should marathon as soon as possible.