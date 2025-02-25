Blue Bloods: 5 Reasons Why Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan Spin-Off Is A Bad Idea

After first swearing that it would never pull the trigger on a spin-off, then declaring that maybe the adventures of the much-beloved Reagans didn't need to end after all, CBS has finally said yes to an expansion of its "Blue Bloods" universe. In spite of one failed Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) spin-off attempt, the loosely-titled "Boston Blue" will be all about him. Danny will be moving away from his beloved clan and fighting crime in the City by the Bay. It might be a natural move for Boston native Wahlberg, but for Danny, who's as New York City as cheesecake, it's quite a switch.

This change in setting means that Danny's going it alone — no Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), no family to turn to, just an officer with his new colleagues for back up. This spells out all kinds of trouble for "Blue Bloods" fans who just want more Reagan antics and aren't really interested in a fish-out-of-water show. Here are five reasons why this solo outing for Danny might not stick.