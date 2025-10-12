Why Did Ser Criston Kill Joffrey In House Of The Dragon?

A story of war, betrayal, love, and madness, HBO's dark fantasy series "House of the Dragon" features a sprawling cast of complex and contemptible characters. But despite all the bloody backstabbing committed by sparring factions of incestuous royals, no one in the "Game of Thrones" prequel is as vociferously hated by fans as Ser Criston Cole.

Played by Fabien Frankel, Criston is introduced in "House of the Dragon" Season 1 as a handsome and humble knight whose ideals are gradually eroded by his own bitterness, anger, and hypocrisy. Criston falls off his self-imposed pedestal in Season 1, Episode 5, "We Light the Way," when he suddenly kills Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod) during the wedding celebration for Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).

While the moment that sparks the brutal beating is left unseen, Joffrey's fate is sealed when he deduces that Criston was secretly Rhaenyra's forbidden lover. Joffrey is in a clandestine relationship with Rhaenyra's betrothed, Ser Laenor Valeryon (Theo Nate), and while their past and present paramours are distracted, he suggests to Criston that they should keep each other's secrets. This imagined threat sends Criston into a rage, and he beats Joffrey to death in the middle of the banquet, crushing his skull and causing pandemonium.