Madelaine Petsch's New Romantic Comedy With You've Got Mail Vibes Is Taking Over Prime Video
If you love romantic comedies, you probably have a passing familiarity with "You've Got Mail," the 1998 movie written and directed by Nora Ephron that pits Tom Hanks' Joe Fox and Meg Ryan's Kathleen Kelly against each other professionally before letting them fall in love. As you might recall, there's a catch in "You've Got Mail" — which is that Joe and Kathleen have been chatting online under anonymous AOL usernames and sharing secrets about both their jobs and personal lives. Obviously, when Joe and Kathleen figure out that their online confidante is their business rival, things go awry quite quickly.
It's honestly surprising that it took this long to get a "modern" take on "You've Got Mail," but Amazon Prime Video delivered, and the movie is currently heating up its charts. According to FlixPatrol, "Maintenance Required," a film directed and written by Lacey Uhlemeyer and exclusive to the streaming service that dropped on October 8, is already a hit. So in what way is "Maintenance Required" similar to "You've Got Mail?" Well, put simply, it uses the same narrative framework and centers around a mechanic named Charlie (Madelaine Petsch) who ends up talking to Beau (Jacob Scipio) online about her personal and professional problems, unaware that he runs a rival car repair business in real life.
"Maintenance Required" is a delightful little romp, so where have you seen its talented cast — including but not limited to Petsch and Scipio — before?
Where have you seen the stars of Maintenance Required before?
If you're at all familiar with teen dramas, you definitely know Madelaine Petsch from her role on "Riverdale" as Archie Comics character Cheryl Blossom, a wealthy and entitled queen bee of Riverdale High School who loses her twin brother right as the series begins. Petsch remained on "Riverdale" until the series came to a close in 2023. After "Riverdale," Petsch appeared in projects like the three-part horror trilogy "The Strangers" — the first two parts released in 2024 and 2025, respectively, with the third coming in 2026. As for Jacob Scipio, the British actor has appeared in action movies like 2020's "Bad Boys for Life" and its 2024 sequel "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" as Armando Aretas, in the television show "Pieces of Her" as Michael Vargas, and in a supporting role in 2023's "Expend4bles."
The supporting cast of "Maintenance Required" contains some heavy hitters too. If you loved Kristen Stewart's steamy queer sports movie "Love Lies Bleeding" in 2024, you'll be happy to see Stewart's co-lead Katy O'Brian again, and even fans of "Love Island USA" can find something to love in "Maintenance Required" thanks to Rob Rausch, a Season 6 contestant and now infamous snake wrangler who shows up in the film. Perhaps most notably, stand-up comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan plays a pretty pivotal supporting role.
You can watch "Maintenance Required" on Amazon Prime Video now.