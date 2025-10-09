Madelaine Petsch's New Romantic Comedy With You've Got Mail Vibes Is Taking Over Prime Video

If you love romantic comedies, you probably have a passing familiarity with "You've Got Mail," the 1998 movie written and directed by Nora Ephron that pits Tom Hanks' Joe Fox and Meg Ryan's Kathleen Kelly against each other professionally before letting them fall in love. As you might recall, there's a catch in "You've Got Mail" — which is that Joe and Kathleen have been chatting online under anonymous AOL usernames and sharing secrets about both their jobs and personal lives. Obviously, when Joe and Kathleen figure out that their online confidante is their business rival, things go awry quite quickly.

It's honestly surprising that it took this long to get a "modern" take on "You've Got Mail," but Amazon Prime Video delivered, and the movie is currently heating up its charts. According to FlixPatrol, "Maintenance Required," a film directed and written by Lacey Uhlemeyer and exclusive to the streaming service that dropped on October 8, is already a hit. So in what way is "Maintenance Required" similar to "You've Got Mail?" Well, put simply, it uses the same narrative framework and centers around a mechanic named Charlie (Madelaine Petsch) who ends up talking to Beau (Jacob Scipio) online about her personal and professional problems, unaware that he runs a rival car repair business in real life.

"Maintenance Required" is a delightful little romp, so where have you seen its talented cast — including but not limited to Petsch and Scipio — before?