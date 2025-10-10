Who Does Jackie End Up With In My Life With The Walter Boys Books?

When the second book, "My Return to the Walter Boys," opens, Jackie is unambiguously into Cole. She and Alex have a very clean breakup before she leaves, and rather than continuing the love triangle between them, Alex is with someone else. They are on good terms as friends, leaving everything open for Jackie to explore how she feels about Cole.

However, Jackie is her own worst enemy during her second year in Colorado. She's concerned that, should she and Cole not work out, the Walters will choose him over her, leaving her without a family for the second time in her life. She acknowledges that they'd be right in her eyes to choose Cole, since they're biologically related to him, but it doesn't stop her from being a bit hot and cold with Cole, which frustrates him as he tries to give her what she needs.

By the end of the book, she and Cole work through this miscommunication. Jackie shares a part of her life from New York with just him, and the two discuss how, even if they aren't together forever, it won't change how the family feels about her. It puts them in the perfect place to finally be together, with no pesky brothers or uncertainty in their way.