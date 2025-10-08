Kevin Bacon's Horror Classic Is Finding New Fans On Prime Video 35 Years Later
Kevin Bacon holds a special place within the horror genre, having appeared in bona fide classics such as "Friday the 13th," "Flatliners," and "Stir of Echoes." Now, another one of the spooky gems from his filmography is finding a new audience on Prime Video over three decades after its release: "Tremors."
Directed by Ron Underwood, "Tremors" has a simple premise. Under the surface of the earth, a race of giant wormlike creatures exist and their favorite snack is human flesh. Bacon plays handyman Valentine "Val" McKee. After leaving the town of Perfection, Nevada for greener pastures, Val and his pal, Earl Bassett (Fred Ward), stumble upon the mounting bodies. With the help of geology student Rhonda LeBeck (Finn Carter), they work to stop the gruesome monsters.
Since landing on Prime Video, "Tremors" has proven to be a hit on the streaming service. On October 7, the horror film landed at the number nine position on Prime Video's domestic most-watched chart (via FlixPatrol). Maybe the folks who watched Bacon's action horror series "The Bondsman" — one of the unfortunate TV shows canceled in 2025 — have been looking for something of a similar taste to watch since, and "Tremors" has hit that sweet spot.
Kevin Bacon has expressed interest in appearing in a Tremors sequel
"Tremors" spawned a series of sequels – some better than others – though Kevin Bacon didn't return for any of them. In the latter entries, it's explained that Val McKee married Rhonda LeBeck and moved away from the critter chaos — and honestly, who can blame them? In real life, Bacon was slated to come back for a planned TV show on Syfy in 2018. It was sadly scrapped after a pilot was made, leaving everyone — including the actor — disappointed.
While most of the "Tremors" sequels have been low-budget straight-to-video affairs and the reboot show failed to materialize, Bacon hasn't closed the door on revisiting Perfection and its creepy creatures. In fact, Kevin Bacon is very willing to dig into a new "Tremors" movie. After a fan sent him a message on X, asking him to return for another installment, the actor simply replied, "I'm just waiting for the call."
If the original 1990 film continues to light up the Prime Video charts, maybe — just maybe — a "Tremors" sequel, featuring Bacon's return as Val McKee, could become a reality. After all, the world needs more movies about human-eating monster worms.