A Cult Classic Gerard Butler Crime Thriller Is Finding New Fans On Netflix

Actor Gerard Butler has become known as the king of so-bad-they're-good action flicks – the kind where you turn off your brain and enjoy the ride. Not that there is anything wrong with such movies, the creatives who make them, or the audience that loves them. We love a thrill ride that requires minimal mental dexterity as much as the next guy. In fact, we're recommending fans of such cinema check out one such movie starring Mr. Butler, that is red hot on Netflix right now.

Released in 2009, "Law Abiding Citizen" stars Butler as a man whose family is murdered and the killer goes free because of shady legal maneuvering. So he decides to go the vigilante route — not only against the people directly responsible for the original crime, but also the prosecutor (Jamie Foxx) who deliberately allowed the criminals to cut the deal that got them off.

Unfortunately, such miscarriages of justice are far too common in the real world. But make no mistake – a complex drama about America's flawed legal system, this is not. "Law Abiding Citizen" is not based on a true story, and it's all the better for it, as proven by its current ranking among the 10 most-watched films on Netflix (via FlixPatrol).