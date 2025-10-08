15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Last Of Us

As a video game, "The Last of Us" sends players on a tumultuous journey where you're forced to choose between morally gray options as you try to survive in an apocalyptic world. As a TV series, "The Last of Us" brings all of those disturbing moments from the games to life, leaving you with no choice in the matter. All you can do is watch and hope that your favorite characters can survive the infected, as well as something far more dangerous — other humans.

Audiences have already been through the wringer watching Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) navigate the apocalypse in the hit HBO show, losing ample allies along the way. It's understandable if you want to watch something tonally opposite from "The Last of Us" if you need to unwind a bit. But for those of you with absolute resolve, there are plenty of other gripping apocalypse shows like "The Last of Us" to check out. We've even added a few other stellar video game adaptations to this list for good measure.