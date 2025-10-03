An Underrated Nicolas Cage Superhero Movie Is Causing A Storm On Netflix's Top Charts

There is a long list of reasons why "Superman Lives" never got made, but it meant that comic book superfan Nicolas Cage missed out on his first chance to lead a superhero film. It would be nearly a decade before he got another chance, with his dream finally coming true by way of 2007's "Ghost Rider."

With a gritty, violent vibe that had more in common with the "Blade" and "Punisher" films than "Spider-Man" or "X-Men" — or the soon-to-be-launched Marvel Cinematic Universe — "Ghost Rider" was appealing enough to a certain type of comic movie fan to gross an impressive $229 million worldwide. Yes, there was a time when that was considered impressive for a comic book movie's box office tally.

A sequel, "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance," followed four years later and saw Cage reprise the role of cursed motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze, who transforms into the titular demonic biker. Many people count it among the worst Marvel movies of all time, while some have made the argument that it's underrated. But one thing is certain — Netflix viewers are flocking to "Spirit of Vengeance" right now, landing it on the streaming service's current top 10 most watched movies.