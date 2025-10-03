Good Boy's Most Shocking Scene Will Bring Viewers To Tears

Contains spoilers for "Good Boy"

Director Ben Leonberg's "Good Boy" is the name of the movie on everyone's lips, as the haunted house film takes place from the perspective of a dog named Indy. Since it's a horror movie, everyone worries whether Indy makes it out alive, because it's a major marketing disaster if someone takes out a dog in a film. While Indy the dog doesn't die in "Good Boy," the same can't be said about another furry friend: Bandit.

When Indy and his owner, Todd (Shane Jensen), move into the old house that belonged to Todd's grandfather (Larry Fessenden), Indy begins to see apparitions of the grandfather's dog, Bandit, and the spooky events that led to the elderly man's death. According to the neighbor, Richard (Stuart Rudin), no one knows what happened to Bandit after Grandpa's death. Matters become even more eerie as Indy hears canine noises coming from the basement, indicating that the place may hold the answers about what happened to Bandit.

Sadly, it does. When Indy finds the basement door open, he enters and stumbles upon Bandit's skeletal corpse. The poor dog died there, and we don't even want to think about how traumatic it must have been for the pooch. What's scary is that it's a fate that almost befalls Indy too, as Todd perishes in the house as well. Indy finds himself in the basement, staring into the abyss and worrying about Todd, whose soul has now left his body.