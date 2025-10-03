Good Boy's Most Shocking Scene Will Bring Viewers To Tears
Contains spoilers for "Good Boy"
Director Ben Leonberg's "Good Boy" is the name of the movie on everyone's lips, as the haunted house film takes place from the perspective of a dog named Indy. Since it's a horror movie, everyone worries whether Indy makes it out alive, because it's a major marketing disaster if someone takes out a dog in a film. While Indy the dog doesn't die in "Good Boy," the same can't be said about another furry friend: Bandit.
When Indy and his owner, Todd (Shane Jensen), move into the old house that belonged to Todd's grandfather (Larry Fessenden), Indy begins to see apparitions of the grandfather's dog, Bandit, and the spooky events that led to the elderly man's death. According to the neighbor, Richard (Stuart Rudin), no one knows what happened to Bandit after Grandpa's death. Matters become even more eerie as Indy hears canine noises coming from the basement, indicating that the place may hold the answers about what happened to Bandit.
Sadly, it does. When Indy finds the basement door open, he enters and stumbles upon Bandit's skeletal corpse. The poor dog died there, and we don't even want to think about how traumatic it must have been for the pooch. What's scary is that it's a fate that almost befalls Indy too, as Todd perishes in the house as well. Indy finds himself in the basement, staring into the abyss and worrying about Todd, whose soul has now left his body.
Bandit is Indy's guardian angel
Indy's fate is different from Bandit's, because Todd's sister, Vera (Arielle Friedman), finds the dog at the basement's entrance and takes him with her. Even though Indy must be shattered that his owner is dead, he's given a second chance at life with Vera.
Yet throughout "Good Boy," Bandit plays a crucial role, appearing to Indy during pivotal moments. Bandit serves as an example of the past repeating itself: since Grandpa becomes gravely ill and Bandit isn't able to save him, the dog instead remains loyal to the bitter end.
However, Bandit's sacrifice isn't in vain. Indy experiences a similar situation with Todd, but Bandit's skeleton acts as a reminder that Indy can't go where Todd has gone, nor can he wait for Todd to come back. Indy has done his best, and he's a good boy, as Todd tells him with his last words. Who else feels their eyes welling up right now? A brilliant horror movie from a dog's POV, don't sleep on "Good Boy."