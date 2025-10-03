The Big Bang Theory Fans Are Getting Heated Over The Sitcom's Worst Character
Fans have long had disparate opinions about who the most annoying character on "The Big Bang Theory" is, with everyone from Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) to his mom, Mary (Laurie Metcalf) popping up as cardinal examples when discussing the worst things about each character. But on the "Big Bang" subreddit, a debate was sparked up anew thanks to a post made by u/NEWMAGICIGOR, who simply posted a picture of Anu (Rati Gupta) and labeled her the worst character ever.
Plenty of people agreed to the notion of Anu being the worst element of the show, partly due to her storyline with Raj (Kumail Nanjiani) going absolutely nowhere. "I think the writers went, 'we need to keep Raj busy,' so they made him get with another girl while everyone else had meaningful stuff to do," u/JelloMist stated. Many posted to the thread noting that Raj's arrested development worsened Anu's presence. Others declared that her late introduction to the series meant that Anu never got to become a well-rounded character like Amy (Mayim Bialik). But she's far from the only name to come to mind when viewers are asked to pick the show's worst character.
There's plenty of character hate to go around
Anu isn't the only character with their fair share of cringeworthy moments. Another of Raj's girlfriends, Lucy (Kate Miccuci) was named by more than one subreddit dweller. "You can't convince me that any character is worse than Lucy. Literally the worst," observed u/CommissionExtra8240. But other fans felt there indeed were worse out there.
Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski) frequently came up as a disliked character, while another person related to Raj — his younger sister, Priya (Aarti Majumdar) — also got a bashing from multiple users. Some felt that Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) left an especially bad impression, with u/canned_laughter_lol going as far to proclaim that, "Bernadette ruined the show single handedly."
But there was plenty of room left for some fans to go nuclear. "Every [character] in this show sucks," one user wrote. All of these personalities appear in some of the worst episodes of "The Big Bang Theory," so perhaps audiences are onto something. In any event, you have to be cruel to be kind, but never let it be said that the show's fanbase aren't honest when they're talking about what — or who — they hate.