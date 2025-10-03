The Big Bang Theory Fans Are Getting Heated Over The Sitcom's Worst Character

Fans have long had disparate opinions about who the most annoying character on "The Big Bang Theory" is, with everyone from Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) to his mom, Mary (Laurie Metcalf) popping up as cardinal examples when discussing the worst things about each character. But on the "Big Bang" subreddit, a debate was sparked up anew thanks to a post made by u/NEWMAGICIGOR, who simply posted a picture of Anu (Rati Gupta) and labeled her the worst character ever.

Plenty of people agreed to the notion of Anu being the worst element of the show, partly due to her storyline with Raj (Kumail Nanjiani) going absolutely nowhere. "I think the writers went, 'we need to keep Raj busy,' so they made him get with another girl while everyone else had meaningful stuff to do," u/JelloMist stated. Many posted to the thread noting that Raj's arrested development worsened Anu's presence. Others declared that her late introduction to the series meant that Anu never got to become a well-rounded character like Amy (Mayim Bialik). But she's far from the only name to come to mind when viewers are asked to pick the show's worst character.