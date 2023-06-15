The Worst Episodes Of The Big Bang Theory According To IMDb

From the very beginning of the series, Leonard has his eyes on Penny, and he eventually gets his way; the two end up together and finally get engaged at the end of the show's seventh season. When Leonard — while he and Penny are en route to elope in Las Vegas — admits to kissing another woman during an expedition to the North Sea years ago, though, Penny is obviously shaken up, but tells him it was long before their engagement, so she forgives him. This leads right into the Season 9 premiere, "The Matrimonial Momentum," which boasts a 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Despite clearly needing to discuss the fact that Leonard was unfaithful to Penny and hid it from her for years, the two rush ahead with an impersonal wedding with none of their friends or family present, electing to live stream it so that the gang can join in from home... which is a nice thought. See, Sheldon's girlfriend Amy (Mayim Bialik) just broke up with him, and he's forcing everyone to take sides and managing to insult her in the process, despite hiding an engagement ring he's been saving for her. Basically nobody in the group even watches the wedding, so it's lucky that Penny and Leonard get a do-over wedding in the Season 10 premiere, "The Conjugal Conjecture."