12 Best Movies Like Highest 2 Lowest

Even though they've only made five films together over their decades-long careers, filmmaker Spike Lee and actor Denzel Washington still somehow feel like frequent collaborators. This could be due to the fact that they were key figures in each other's rise to fame, and always seem to bring out the best in each other. In fact, Lee has called the Hollywood veteran the greatest actor alive, and Washington has also been frequently effusive with praise for Lee's filmmaking talents.

"Highest 2 Lowest," the latest Spike Lee joint to star Washington, marks their first pairing in almost 20 years. Not surprisingly, the result was yet another critically-acclaimed entry for their respective filmographies, and further proof of just how good the duo are together. Washington plays David King, an incredibly powerful and wealthy music industry executive. He's so rich, in fact, that someone tries to kidnap his son to earn a nice big ransom payout. But several twists make the movie anything but your basic kidnapping thriller, from mistaken identities to uncovered secrets to a race for morally ambiguous revenge that stretches all across New York City.

All of that allows for a variety of films that we can recommend to fans of "Highest 2 Lowest" looking for similar themes, including a few more that involve the formidable creative talents of Lee and Washington, both together and separately.