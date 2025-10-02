A Bruce Willis Action Thriller From The Director Of The Equalizer Is Streaming For Free

Bruce Willis' tragic forced retirement from acting has left action fans nostalgic for all the big screen memories he's left behind. "Tears of the Sun," a 2003 action drama starring Willis and helmed by "The Equalizer" trilogy director Antoine Fuqua, has seen a recent renaissance on free streamer Tubi, climbing to third place on its most-viewed chart on October 1, a position it continues to hold as of this writing (via FlixPatrol).

"Tears of the Sun" features Willis as Navy SEAL A. K. Waters. He and his team are dropped into Nigeria and tasked with extracting U.S. citizen and humanitarian aid Dr. Lena Fiore Kendricks (Monica Bellucci) from a Catholic mission in the war-torn country. But Kendricks won't go anywhere without her patients or fellow doctors, increasing the operation's difficulty to unheard-of dimensions. The SEALS find themselves battling through the jungle to get everyone to safety.

Will they all get out in one piece? One thing's for sure — what didn't get out safe was the film's reputation among critics.