A John Wick Actor's Gritty Action Movie Is Blowing Up On Prime Video
While there are plenty of roles that "John Wick" actors probably want you to forget about, the franchise's extensive cast also have a number of projects that deserve more attention. Given the obvious talent on display in the "John Wick" movies in terms of fighting prowess, it stands to reason that the various actors from those films have starred in top tier action ventures of their own.
One such performer, Scott Adkins — who played German mob boss Killa Harkan in "John Wick: Chapter 4" — might not be a household name to mainstream moviegoers, but he's a modern day legend among martial arts genre enthusiasts. And his 2025 film, "Diablo," has punched and kicked its way into Amazon Prime Video's current list of the streaming service's top 10 most-watched films (via FlixPatrol).
It's nice to see the movie doing so well, not only because it's a great action thriller in its own right, but because Adkins deserves to reach an audience beyond the fighting film faithful.
Scott Adkins also produced and co-wrote Diablo
Scott Adkins headlines "Diablo" as Kris Chaney, a man recently released from prison who immediately finds himself in trouble again. In his defense, that trouble stems from trying to do right by a young girl and her mother — but it just so happens that the girl's father is a powerful Columbian gangster. In a 2020 Looper exclusive, Adkins revealed that the Punisher would be the Marvel role he'd be perfect for. "Diablo" proves exactly why, as it's a gritty revenge story in which a man is forced to take matters into his own hands and makes anyone who gets in his way rue the day that they crossed his path.
"Diablo" co-stars Marko Zaror, another real martial artist who appeared in the "John Wick" films as High Table member Chidi, also in the franchise's fourth installment. These two masters of their craft put on a pulse pounding display of athleticism in "Diablo," even managing to win over critics who are typically dismissive of these types of action fests. It's clearly a project that Adkins put a lot of himself into, as he not only stars in "Diablo" but also worked on the story and serves as one of the producers.
Here's hoping he keeps delivering more movies like this — and that they keep finding audiences — so that Adkins can be the massive star he deserves to be.