A John Wick Actor's Gritty Action Movie Is Blowing Up On Prime Video

While there are plenty of roles that "John Wick" actors probably want you to forget about, the franchise's extensive cast also have a number of projects that deserve more attention. Given the obvious talent on display in the "John Wick" movies in terms of fighting prowess, it stands to reason that the various actors from those films have starred in top tier action ventures of their own.

One such performer, Scott Adkins — who played German mob boss Killa Harkan in "John Wick: Chapter 4" — might not be a household name to mainstream moviegoers, but he's a modern day legend among martial arts genre enthusiasts. And his 2025 film, "Diablo," has punched and kicked its way into Amazon Prime Video's current list of the streaming service's top 10 most-watched films (via FlixPatrol).

It's nice to see the movie doing so well, not only because it's a great action thriller in its own right, but because Adkins deserves to reach an audience beyond the fighting film faithful.