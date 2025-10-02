Glen Powell's Chad Powers Series Has A Bizarre Cameo That Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
Everybody loves a good fan-pleasing cameo, whether it's an iconic star stepping on stage with the cast of a current show, or a beloved franchise character coming back for a single scene. But some cameos feel totally random, and that's the kind we get in the premiere episode of the new Glen Powell comedy "Chad Powers," as the show makes the eye-popping decision to give screen time to Hailey Welch, better known as the Hawk Tuah Girl.
Welch came to fame the way most celebrities seem to these days, via a viral social media clip. In it, Welch commented on her technique for, shall we say, providing oral services, mimicking the action of spitting and saying it requires a little "hock too-ah." You've probably seen it, and if you haven't, yes, it's as ridiculous as it seems. She even had her own podcast, "Talk Tuah," likely created just because of the clever play on words.
Meanwhile, Glen Powell — who was a budding reality TV star before "Top Gun: Maverick" — is playing the title role in "Chad Powers," a Hulu original about a washed-up footballer who creates a fake persona in order to make a comeback on the field. It's a tongue-in-cheek comedy with a wacky side, yet even with that considered, giving Welch a cameo is still turning heads for its sheer randomness, although those who worked on the scene didn't find it all that out-of-place.
Welch was starstruck by Glen Powell on the set of Chad Powers
In the debut episode of "Chad Powers," the titular character recognizes Hailey Welch as the 'Hawk Tuah' girl, and excitedly calls her out by that moniker. Welch isn't happy about it, exclaiming, "Welch! Haliey Welch is my full human name" in response. But in real life, the situation played out the other way around, with Welch apparently starstruck by Powell when she met the "Spy Kids 3" and "Twisters" actor.
"I'm a huge fan of his," Welch said while talking to People Magazine. "I'm not even gonna lie to you. I was scared to talk to him, but him, his whole team, they were all great. They were really sweet." While Welch is offended that Powell's character doesn't know her real name in the show, that's far from the case in real life. As Welch describes, she's long since accepted the fact that her fans know her by the vulgar name. But she also recognizes that when they do call her by that title, it's probably out of excitement. "Most people that do call me 'Hawk Tuah' do know my name," she continued. "I'm just happy they're nice and they at least try to talk to me ... I'm just grateful they're here."