Glen Powell's Chad Powers Series Has A Bizarre Cameo That Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Everybody loves a good fan-pleasing cameo, whether it's an iconic star stepping on stage with the cast of a current show, or a beloved franchise character coming back for a single scene. But some cameos feel totally random, and that's the kind we get in the premiere episode of the new Glen Powell comedy "Chad Powers," as the show makes the eye-popping decision to give screen time to Hailey Welch, better known as the Hawk Tuah Girl.

Welch came to fame the way most celebrities seem to these days, via a viral social media clip. In it, Welch commented on her technique for, shall we say, providing oral services, mimicking the action of spitting and saying it requires a little "hock too-ah." You've probably seen it, and if you haven't, yes, it's as ridiculous as it seems. She even had her own podcast, "Talk Tuah," likely created just because of the clever play on words.

Meanwhile, Glen Powell — who was a budding reality TV star before "Top Gun: Maverick" — is playing the title role in "Chad Powers," a Hulu original about a washed-up footballer who creates a fake persona in order to make a comeback on the field. It's a tongue-in-cheek comedy with a wacky side, yet even with that considered, giving Welch a cameo is still turning heads for its sheer randomness, although those who worked on the scene didn't find it all that out-of-place.