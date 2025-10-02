5 Best Movies Like Jason Statham's The Mechanic

Jason Statham might be the last of the old school action stars, a fist-first hero whose gung-ho persona and sheer star power are enough to get butts in seats. You know exactly what you're in for when you go to see a Jason Statham flick, and it's almost always worth the price of admission. One of his most popular films, 2011's "The Mechanic," remains an action classic for its slick set pieces and neo-noir story centered on a contract killer named Arthur Bishop who specializes in making his hits look like accidents.

Things get complicated for Bishop when his shadowy employer asks him to take out Harry McKenna (Donald Sutherland), a fellow killer and Bishop's mentor who taught him everything he knows. He begrudgingly agrees, and in the aftermath, must deal with the fallout, as McKenna's son Steve (Ben Foster) wants Bishop to train him to follow in his father's footsteps. Before long, the pair becomes a set of deadly partners in the dark business of contract killing.

A jaw-dropping action thriller, "The Mechanic" is a remake of a 1972 film of the same name starring Charles Bronson, which fans should definitely check out. It also received a sequel, 2016's "The Mechanic: Resurrection," which is also recommended if you haven't seen it already. If your thirst for movies like "The Mechanic" remains unquenched after that, then you're in luck, because we've assembled a lineup of five of the best films like "The Mechanic" that will leave your jaw on the floor.