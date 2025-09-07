4 Ways The Conjuring Universe Can Continue After Last Rites

"The Conjuring" has become one of Hollywood's most prolific horror franchises. The first film follows Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) investigating a supernatural case, and its follow-ups have pretty much followed the same template. But in addition to "The Conjuring" sequels, there have been several spin-offs that explore some of the more popular demons in this series. The entire "Conjuring" universe story can get a little unwieldy, but given the films' success, it's clear that fans haven't minded going along for the ride.

That makes "The Conjuring: Last Rites" somewhat bittersweet, as it's seemingly the final "Conjuring" movie to star Wilson and Farmiga, a pair of actors who have been a cornerstone of the franchise since 2013. Looper's review of "The Conjuring: Last Rites" is largely positive, so it's clear the filmmakers sent these characters off well. But franchises, especially those that are horror-based, often find ways to keep things going even when a main character is retired.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" doesn't have to be the end of this cinematic universe; in fact, there's already some talk of what the future might hold for the series. Here are some options for keeping "The Conjuring" alive if Valak and other spirits refuse to stay dead.