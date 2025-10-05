Kurt Russell Completely Changed The Thing By Writing One Major Scene

Based on the 1938 novella "Who Goes There?" by John W. Campbell, John Carpenter's "The Thing" remains one of the best monster movies ever made. A major reason for the 1982 film's success is because of its premise where the alien monster shape shifts into its victims. The ending of "The Thing" works as well as it does since the viewer is left unsure if one of the survivors, MacReady (Kurt Russell) and Childs (Keith David), is the imposter in disguise. As it turns out, fans owe Russell a debt of gratitude for the cryptic finale that remains a hot topic to this day.

Chatting to CHUD.com in 2006, Russell revealed that he wrote the ending. "It was difficult because John [Carpenter] and I were saying throughout the whole movie, 'We don't have an ending, we don't have an ending,' and then I wrote that," Russell said. "He said, 'I don't want to go through two hours and have them come back to square one,' and I said, 'John, that's what the movie's about.' And the truth is that 'Who Goes There?' was what the title of the book was, and at the end of the movie you have to ask, who goes there?"

So, who really goes there: MacReady or Childs? Russell isn't telling.