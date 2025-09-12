The Only Rundown You Need Before Him
Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions rarely misses, and it looks like it's about to add another horror hit to its stable of winners with "Him." But what's the company's latest film all about? Check out Looper's video above for everything you need to know going into the supernatural sports horror flick.
The ominous, simple title hints at the dark forces working behind the scenes for young football recruit Cameron "Cam" Cade, played by former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers. Cam has recently suffered a brain injury which has dashed his pro football hopes. Then Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), his longtime idol and a football hero, calls and asks Cam to join him at his personal compound for some special training. As things get wilder and wilder, Cam is left to wonder if the things he's witnessing are actually happening or if they're a result of his injury. Isaiah pushes Cam to the limit while trying to get him to achieve greatness before he hangs up his own cleats.
The movie, which is set to be released on September 19, 2025, is being tracked to pull in at least $20 million as of this writing, though if previous Monkeypaw releases are anything to go by, it could end up being significantly more than that. The film will naturally be compared to "Weapons," which dropped to a $43 million debut in August 2025 and has earned over $250 million globally at the time of this writing. Peele's company got involved in the bidding war that took place for the property alongside Universal, but they were outbid by New Line. Will "Him" be able to match or even outdo the gruesome and unsettling "Weapons" at the box office? We'll find out sooner rather than later.
Marlon Wayans leaps into the horror genre
Unless you count the "Scary Movie" films, Marlon Wayans is not someone you'd associate with the horror genre. A comic actor by trade, Wayans played the character Shorty in the parody franchise, bringing a lot of laughs to those movies. His turn as eight-time Championship quarterback Isaiah White will be anything but funny. The official "Him" website hypes his turn in the film as an "electrifying dramatic performance," and if the trailer is anything to go by, that's an understatement — Isaiah looks like a terrifying antagonist.
Wayans is not the only comedian tasked with giving a dramatic turn film: Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, and Norman Towns, who are all known for their comedic work, will appear in "Him." Of course, this is a path also taken by producer Jordan Peele, who made a name for himself as one half of the comedy duo Key and Peele before breaking into the horror world with his hit film "Get Out." He's now in a position to give a platform to others wanting to make the same leap, and it looks like Wayans has grasped the opportunity with both hands.
We'll get to see just how impressive Wayans is in the role of Isaiah White when "Him" comes to cineplexes on Friday September 19, 2025. For a full rundown of what you can expect from Wayans and the rest of the movie in general, make sure to check out the video above.