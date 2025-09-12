The Only Rundown You Need Before Him

Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions rarely misses, and it looks like it's about to add another horror hit to its stable of winners with "Him." But what's the company's latest film all about? Check out Looper's video above for everything you need to know going into the supernatural sports horror flick.

The ominous, simple title hints at the dark forces working behind the scenes for young football recruit Cameron "Cam" Cade, played by former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers. Cam has recently suffered a brain injury which has dashed his pro football hopes. Then Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), his longtime idol and a football hero, calls and asks Cam to join him at his personal compound for some special training. As things get wilder and wilder, Cam is left to wonder if the things he's witnessing are actually happening or if they're a result of his injury. Isaiah pushes Cam to the limit while trying to get him to achieve greatness before he hangs up his own cleats.

The movie, which is set to be released on September 19, 2025, is being tracked to pull in at least $20 million as of this writing, though if previous Monkeypaw releases are anything to go by, it could end up being significantly more than that. The film will naturally be compared to "Weapons," which dropped to a $43 million debut in August 2025 and has earned over $250 million globally at the time of this writing. Peele's company got involved in the bidding war that took place for the property alongside Universal, but they were outbid by New Line. Will "Him" be able to match or even outdo the gruesome and unsettling "Weapons" at the box office? We'll find out sooner rather than later.