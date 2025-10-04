The Big Bang Theory's Original Title Would Have Probably Ruined The Show

So how did "The Big Bang Theory" end up with its absolutely perfect title? As Chuck Lorre told Jessica Radloff, he wanted something with a basis in science. "I emailed Bill [Prady] and said, 'Let's take a look at various scientific phrases and see if there's anything in any of them,'" Lorre recalled. One of the titles on the list was 'The Big Bang Theory...' something you learn studying sciences."

As Lorre continued telling this story, he said that his other CBS sitcom at the time had a huge influence on him. "Looking back, this is somewhat embarrassing, but given how much the success of 'Two and a Half Men' impacted me, the title 'The Big Bang Theory' had in it the inkling of a sexual innuendo," he admitted. "And I was crass enough to grasp on to that."

Not only that, but using the name of a massive scientific belief helped not only ease audience members into the show, as Lorre said, but it resulted in something genuinely funny for the scientific community. As Lorre told Radloff:

"I also liked the idea of co-opting something that was already part of the culture. I remember some Nobel Prize-winning scientist once mentioned in an interview — to his horror — that when you google 'the Big Bang Theory,' the show came up first. Not the theory of how the universe began! So I remember looking at the list and going, 'Well, it's obvious! 'The Big Bang Theory!' It's kind of got a little humor built into it.' I never thought twice whether the audience would understand what we were doing or not. I just thought, What a cool name. Let's make it ours."

Hilariously, one of the show's stars never really understood Lorre's intention here. "Yeah, I never got that; I just literally never made the connection. I don't get the double entendre there, I sincerely don't," Johnny Galecki admitted to Radloff before musing about the way "The Big Bang Theory" eventually took shape as its own show separate from Lorre's other work. "But it takes a while for a show to find itself ... and I think it took a while for Chuck to realize, understand, and appreciate that the show he was doing next door ['Two and a Half Men'] was a very different show than where 'Big Bang' thrived, and where 'Big Bang' was meant to live," Galecki concluded.

"The Big Bang Theory," with its impeccable title, is streaming now on HBO Max.