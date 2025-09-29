Zack Snyder's Overlooked Animated Series On Netflix Is A Must-Watch For Mythology Fans

Zack Snyder fans have seen him invent zombie apocalypses, spacefaring empires, and several of the most popular comic book adaptations of all time. But while the filmmaker is infamous for filling his live action movies and their obscenely long director's cuts with more than a healthy dose of CGI, he's less known for working in the realm of pure animation. But as it turns out, he's pretty good at that too.

Released in 2024 on Netflix, "Twilight of the Gods" offers a version of Norse mythology that only Snyder could invent. The series, co-created by Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco, primarily follows Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), a half-human, half-Jötunn woman on a quest for revenge. On the day of Sigrid's wedding to a human named Leif (Stuart Martin), Thor (Pilou Asbæk) and his brother Baldr (Hakeem Kae-Kazim) murder almost her entire clan. Sigrid and Leif won't rest until the gods are dead, and their mission will shake Asgard and the nine realms to their core.

Many of the same problems that plague Snyder's movies are present here. "Twilight of the Gods" has plenty of melodrama and tends to champion world-building over characterization, but its excellent plotting and action sequences make it tailor-made for diehard Snyder fans. However, with a 76% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show clearly has some broad appeal. Season 2 is still little more than a twinkle in Snyder's eye, so now is the perfect time to catch up on "Twilight of the Gods."