The Real Reason Zack Snyder Keeps Making Director's Cuts Of His Movies

Odds are, when most casual moviegoers nowadays hear the words "director's cut," they think of "Zack Snyder's Justice League." The 2021 film arrived after years of fans campaigning online for its release, and it's generally regarded as a far superior alternative to the theatrical iteration of "Justice League" that hit theaters in 2017. The superhero flick isn't the only movie of his that Snyder has made an alternate cut of throughout his career, though. The filmmaker has actually made a habit out of releasing additional, usually longer versions of his films.

It's a creative cycle that Snyder has fully committed to now because he, by his own admission, believes it reflects his maximalist approach to filmmaking. Reflecting on how the trend began, the director recently told Entertainment Weekly, "I would make a movie for the studio and ... I'd kind of be done with the theatrical division who wanted the movie made, and I would just talk to [the DVD department] about like, 'Hey, if you guys give me a little extra money I can get you a weirdo version of the movie that you can sell again.'"

"When people started to get to know me and get to know that director's cut, there was always something in it that they weren't gonna get from the theatrical version," Snyder added. "Then that started to become anthemic of what I do, and you end up with 'Justice League' as the sort of quintessential, insane journey to a director's cut."

As his comments suggest, the "300" filmmaker doesn't intend to stop making alternate versions of his films anytime soon. He has, in fact, already announced one for his latest movie, "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire," as well as its sequel.