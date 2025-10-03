Every Version Of Star Trek's Christopher Pike, Ranked

Captain Pike (Jeffrey Hunter) was the first commanding officer to lead a "Star Trek" episode, but that pilot, "The Cage" — filmed in 1964 — didn't air on television for more than 20 years. The first version of Captain Pike that audiences saw was in one of the best episodes of the series, the two-part "The Menagerie," where he was played by Sean Kenney. That episode also featured Hunter's version of Pike, but it's Kenney's we see first: a man confined to a wheelchair and unable to speak, the result of a devastating accident in which he saved the lives of several young Starfleet cadets.

This version of Pike never speaks; he communicates through a series of beeps and is portrayed as a tragic figure, a once-powerful man who has become a shell of his former self. His former first officer, Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), shows his unwavering loyalty by defying Starfleet orders to bring Pike to a planet where he can live out the remainder of his life in the illusion of a healthy, able body.

Much of "The Menagerie" flashes back to the events of the unaired pilot episode, and the wheelchair-bound Pike does little more than sit stoically while Spock is on trial for mutiny. That's really the only reason this version of Pike sits at the bottom of our list. Still, the events of "The Menagerie" help make Pike's journey in "Strange New Worlds" all the more compelling, as we — and he, thanks to time travel — are well aware of his ultimate fate.