Star Trek's Bruce Greenwood Was Considered For A Huge Deep Space Nine Role

"Star Trek" fans know Bruce Greenwood best as the actor behind Captain Christopher Pike in the "Star Trek" reboot films. As one of the most recent incarnations of the character, coming a bit before Anson Mount's version in "Strange New Words," Greenwood's performance as Pike has been instrumental in reshaping the classic character and adding a new layer of depth to him. With that said, some fans may be surprised to learn that there was once a time when Greenwood was considered for a very different role in the "Star Trek" franchise.

Nearly two decades before he became Pike, Greenwood attempted to enter "Star Trek" by way of a different project. According to an old casting sheet shared by @trekdocs on X (formerly Twitter), Greenwood was among the names considered for the lead role of Benjamin Sisko in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

The document also includes a bunch of other notable names, including Tony Todd and Stan Shaw. Of course, the role ultimately went to Avery Brooks, instead. As for Greenwood, his desire to join the "Star Trek" universe would eventually be fulfilled as well — just not how he may have originally envisioned it.