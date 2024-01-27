Why Tron 3's First Behind-The-Scenes Photo Already Has Twitter Users Worried

The path to "Tron: Ares" has been long and littered with stumbling blocks. Development on a third film in the franchise began soon after the release of "Tron: Legacy" back in 2010. At first, it looked like a direct sequel to the second movie was in the works, but those plans eventually fell apart. There were rumors of reboots and multiple scripts, but very little seemed certain — that is, until Jared Leto was officially cast and the title of the film was properly unveiled.

Production has finally begun on the long-awaited threequel, and director Joachim Rønning has marked the occasion by posting the film's first behind-the-scenes photo for the film on Instagram. The picture is simple, showing a single empty chair from the back with the film's title emblazoned upon it. "WEEK 1 ON THE GRID," the director's caption reads. Curiously, the red logo says "TR3N" — the working title for the film over a decade ago when "Legacy" and "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski was still attached to the project.

Though many fans are excited to see production finally starting up on another "Tron" film, some have responded skeptically to Rønning's post. In particular, the possible name change has caused some commotion. "VENOM 3 isnt V3NOM but TRON 3 is TR3N... we have lost the light of god," X (formerly known as Twitter) user @zachsilberberg posted in response to the photo. Plenty of others agreed with the sentiment. Some even expressed concern that the "TR3N" title is too similar to "Tren," a common shortening of the steroid trenbolone. So what exactly is going on with the name of the new "Tron" movie?